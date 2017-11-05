Power may be out in Trumbull County until Wednesday - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Power may be out in Trumbull County until Wednesday

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
It appears that 312 homes and businesses in Trumbull County could spend a third straight night in the dark.

FirstEnergy had hoped to have repairs made by 2 pm Tuesday, that would restore electricity to the remaining customers who lost power during Sunday night's storm. At one point, 15,000 outages were reported.

But when 2 o'clock came, more than 300 outages, mostly in northern Trumbull County were still being reported.

The utility has revised its estimated time of restoration to noon Wednesday.

Below are the number of outages and communities impacted as of 3 pm Tuesday.

TRUMBULL COUNTY 312

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP 42

BRISTOL TOWNSHIP 35

FARMINGTON TOWNSHIP 46

GREENE TOWNSHIP 32

GUSTAVUS TOWNSHIP 70

KINSMAN TOWNSHIP 44

MECCA TOWNSHIP 31

MESOPOTAMIA TOWNSHIP 9

WARREN Fewer than 5 

