Voters tapped as Ohio opioid crisis stretches foster care

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS

Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Officials say Ohio's opioid crisis is stretching the state's foster care system as more and more children are removed from the homes of their drug-addicted parents.

Children service leaders say these kids also have more problems because of trauma they've experienced living in chaotic, drug-filled households.

Children also are staying in foster care longer because it takes additional time for opioid addicts to kick the habit.

Five Ohio counties are asking voters for new money Tuesday to help address funding shortages caused by increases in foster care placements.

Several other counties asking for ongoing money cite the critical need to continue funding because of the opioid crisis.

More than 15,000 Ohio children are in foster care today, up from about 13,700 last year.

