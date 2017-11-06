Voters tapped as Ohio opioid crisis stretches foster care - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Voters tapped as Ohio opioid crisis stretches foster care

Posted: Updated:

By ANDREW WELSH-HUGGINS
Associated Press

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Officials say Ohio's opioid crisis is stretching the state's foster care system as more and more children are removed from the homes of their drug-addicted parents.

Children service leaders say these kids also have more problems because of trauma they've experienced living in chaotic, drug-filled households.

Children also are staying in foster care longer because it takes additional time for opioid addicts to kick the habit.

Five Ohio counties are asking voters for new money Tuesday to help address funding shortages caused by increases in foster care placements.

Several other counties asking for ongoing money cite the critical need to continue funding because of the opioid crisis.

More than 15,000 Ohio children are in foster care today, up from about 13,700 last year.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Boardman Fire Chief expects weather service to inspect damage

    Boardman Fire Chief expects weather service to inspect damage

    Monday, November 6 2017 11:27 AM EST2017-11-06 16:27:21 GMT
    Boardman Fire Chief Mark Pitzer says he expects meteorologists from the National Weather Service to stop by the township on Tuesday to inspect damage left by Sunday night's storm. It isn't known if strong winds or a tornado heavily damaged a car dealership and a furniture store. A portion of the roof and a wall tumbled to the ground at Sweeney GMC Buick on Market Street. "Part of the roof has blown into the rear parking lot damaging vehicle in the rear as well. They ...More >>
    Boardman Fire Chief Mark Pitzer says he expects meteorologists from the National Weather Service to stop by the township on Tuesday to inspect damage left by Sunday night's storm. It isn't known if strong winds or a tornado heavily damaged a car dealership and a furniture store. A portion of the roof and a wall tumbled to the ground at Sweeney GMC Buick on Market Street. "Part of the roof has blown into the rear parking lot damaging vehicle in the rear as well. They ...More >>

  • 'Defenseless people': Gunman kills 26 at South Texas church

    'Defenseless people': Gunman kills 26 at South Texas church

    Monday, November 6 2017 11:27 AM EST2017-11-06 16:27:13 GMT
    Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
    Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>

  • Mercer school evacuated as police investigate threat

    Mercer school evacuated as police investigate threat

    Monday, November 6 2017 11:14 AM EST2017-11-06 16:14:41 GMT

    Students and staff at the Mercer Middle/High School got to spend Monday morning standing in the rain thanks to a four-letter word found scrawled in a boy's bathroom. 

    More >>

    Students and staff at the Mercer Middle/High School got to spend Monday morning standing in the rain thanks to a four-letter word found scrawled in a boy's bathroom. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms