House explosion leaves 2 adults hurt in Ohio; cause unclear - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

House explosion leaves 2 adults hurt in Ohio; cause unclear

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - Firefighters say a house explosion in central Ohio left two people injured, one of them severely.

WBNS-TV reports that neighbors helped pull people from the burning home in southeastern Columbus early Monday morning.

Authorities didn't immediately share details about the man and woman who were injured or about what might have caused the blast.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that debris was strewn across the yard.

A gas company said it was working with emergency responders to ensure that the area is safe.

