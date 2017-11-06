Shooting leaves mother dead, teen daughter hospitalized - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Shooting leaves mother dead, teen daughter hospitalized

Posted: Updated:

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) - Police have arrested a man in Pennsylvania after a 39-year-old woman was killed and her teen daughter injured in a double shooting.

Authorities say the shooting happened at an Allentown home around 2 a.m. Sunday. Court records show Dagmary Baez-Arocho had been arguing with the 54-year-old man when he drew a gun and fired multiple times.

Both Baez-Arocho and her 17-year-old daughter were struck and taken to a nearby hospital. Baez-Arocho was pronounced dead, but police say her daughter is in stable condition.

Court records show Baez-Arocho's 15-year-old daughter witnessed the shooting.

Authorities say the man later turned himself into police. He is facing charges that include criminal homicide, attempted criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

The man is being held in Lehigh County Jail without bail.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Boardman Fire Chief expects weather service to inspect damage

    Boardman Fire Chief expects weather service to inspect damage

    Monday, November 6 2017 11:27 AM EST2017-11-06 16:27:21 GMT
    Boardman Fire Chief Mark Pitzer says he expects meteorologists from the National Weather Service to stop by the township on Tuesday to inspect damage left by Sunday night's storm. It isn't known if strong winds or a tornado heavily damaged a car dealership and a furniture store. A portion of the roof and a wall tumbled to the ground at Sweeney GMC Buick on Market Street. "Part of the roof has blown into the rear parking lot damaging vehicle in the rear as well. They ...More >>
    Boardman Fire Chief Mark Pitzer says he expects meteorologists from the National Weather Service to stop by the township on Tuesday to inspect damage left by Sunday night's storm. It isn't known if strong winds or a tornado heavily damaged a car dealership and a furniture store. A portion of the roof and a wall tumbled to the ground at Sweeney GMC Buick on Market Street. "Part of the roof has blown into the rear parking lot damaging vehicle in the rear as well. They ...More >>

  • 'Defenseless people': Gunman kills 26 at South Texas church

    'Defenseless people': Gunman kills 26 at South Texas church

    Monday, November 6 2017 11:27 AM EST2017-11-06 16:27:13 GMT
    Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
    Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>

  • Mercer school evacuated as police investigate threat

    Mercer school evacuated as police investigate threat

    Monday, November 6 2017 11:14 AM EST2017-11-06 16:14:41 GMT

    Students and staff at the Mercer Middle/High School got to spend Monday morning standing in the rain thanks to a four-letter word found scrawled in a boy's bathroom. 

    More >>

    Students and staff at the Mercer Middle/High School got to spend Monday morning standing in the rain thanks to a four-letter word found scrawled in a boy's bathroom. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms