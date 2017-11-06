Tornado causes damage in Columbiana County

Boardman Fire Chief Mark Pitzer says he expects meteorologists from the National Weather Service to stop by the township on Tuesday to inspect damage left by Sunday night's storm. It isn't known if strong winds or a tornado heavily damaged a car dealership and a furniture store. A portion of the roof and a wall tumbled to the ground at Sweeney GMC Buick on Market Street. "Part of the roof has blown into the rear parking lot damaging vehicle in the rear as well. They ...More >>
Students and staff at the Mercer Middle/High School got to spend Monday morning standing in the rain thanks to a four-letter word found scrawled in a boy's bathroom.More >>
The National Weather Service has determined that winds of up to 125 miles per hour damaged twenty homes in southeastern Ashtabula County Sunday night.More >>
FirstEnergy crews continue working to restore power to scattered areas in the Valley.More >>
A Boardman man and his daughter are the lucky survivors of Sunday night's stormy weather.More >>
Police have arrested a man in Pennsylvania after a 39-year-old woman was killed and her teen daughter injured in a double shooting.More >>
Firefighters say a house explosion in central Ohio left two people injured, one of them severely.More >>
Police near Cincinnati say a boy who was hit by a vehicle has died, and two other children hurt in the apparent accident were treated at hospitals.More >>
Authorities are investigating a possible homicide after a man's body was found in a Cleveland park.More >>
Officials say Ohio's opioid crisis is stretching the state's foster care system as more and more children are removed from the homes of their drug-addicted parents.More >>
An Ohio firefighter says "there was no thinking twice" when he entered a burning apartment to help save a baby girl.More >>
Authorities say a motorcycle accident took the lives of a man and a woman in Pennsylvania.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio fire department medic has been injured after a pickup truck drove into the ambulance he was driving outside of Cincinnati.More >>
State game commission officials say a 10-year-old and an older teenager have been charged with illegally killing 10 deer with a high-caliber rifle.More >>
Police say a 16-year-old boy was killed and a 12-year-old boy was wounded when a person opened fire on a group of teenagers in Philadelphia.More >>
