Tornado causes damage in Columbiana County

The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has confirmed that a tornado touched down in the southern Columbiana County community of Calcutta on Sunday.

The weather service classified the tornado as an F1, which would be accompanied by winds of 90 miles per hour.

An F1 tornado can peel the surface off roofs, and push mobile homes off foundations.

Firefighters were called out after Sunday's storms to answer a report of a blown transformer and roof damage in the area of the Calcutta YMCA

Officials at the Y tell 21 News that crews are cleaning up substantial water damage.

21 News has a crew on the scene.

