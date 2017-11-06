Franke resigns at Newton Falls - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Franke resigns at Newton Falls

Newton Falls head football coach Josh Franke tells 21 Sports he’s stepping down after three years.

Over that span, he was 5-25, including a 3-7 record this year

Franke met with the team this morning, adding he wants to coach again.

Newton Falls is the fourth program looking for a head coach along with Niles, Champion and Lakeview, Pa.

