Chilly For Now, Colder Later

A system will pass south of the region on Tuesday, resulting in a dry day for the valley. Clouds will win out over the sun and it will remain on the chilly side. We expect the sky to clear some Tuesday night and Wednesday will turn sunny. A good deal of sunshine is in the forecast for Thursday as well. Temperatures will approach average for this time of the year.

An arctic cold front will usher in the coldest air of the season so far at the end of the week. Temperatures will struggle to get above freezing Friday and ind chill values will be no higher than the 20s. There might be a flurry. It will stay cold through the start of the weekend.