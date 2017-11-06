Girard bridal store kicks off Operation Wedding Gown Giveaway - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Girard bridal store kicks off Operation Wedding Gown Giveaway

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
GIRARD, Ohio -

Stephanie Leigh Bridal is hosting the fourth annual Operation Wedding Gown Giveaway.

On Thursday, the Girard bridal store is giving back and honoring heroes for their bravery and sacrifice.

From 10 a.m. until 6 p.m., Stephanie Leigh Bridal will be giving away donated dresses to veterans and first responders.

Donated gowns have value up to $2500. 

The store is located on North State Street in Girard.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms