Senator Brown announces new legislation for Ohio retirees

Senator Sherrod Brown announced a new legislation that ensures Ohio retirees can keep the pensions they have earned.

He says Ohio pension plans are currently threatened by factors.

Those factors range from the financial crisis to harmful legislation allowing trustees to propose massive cuts.

"This is not a bail out, this simply restores these pensions so these workers will be able to know the pensions they earned will be there for them," said Senator Sherrod Brown.

Brown said there isn't any Republican support for the bill yet, but is optimistic the bipartisan support will come.