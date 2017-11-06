Local politicians encourage Youngstown to enroll in health care plan

Local politicans came together to encourage Youngstown residents to enroll in a health care plan on Monday afternoon.

With cuts in funding for marketing and local outreach support, State Representative John Boccieri said it's up to local leaders to make sure consumers have the information they need.

"It's so important that folks have access to affordable health care and that's why we've been fighting to make sure that people still have access to enroll in health care plans and for the expansion of medicare as well," said State Representative John Boccieri.

The deadline to register through the marketplace is December 15.