Alleged trigger-man identified in Mercer County murder

If you are one of the more than 3,200 people who drive along a stretch of a street on Youngstown's West Side, you'll need to find another route for the rest of the week.More >>
Only one man remains accused of murdering a 19-year-old Mercer County man during what state police describe as a crime spree.More >>
The recent church shootings have left many people fearful of the place where they once found solitude. The Highway Tabernacle Church in Austintown has put in place new measures to ensure their congregation feels safe.More >>
FirstEnergy estimates that the nearly 500 Valley homes and businesses still without electricity this morning, should have the power back on by this afternoon.More >>
Voters are going to the polls in Ohio and Pennsylvania today. Below you will find ballot information, as well as what you need to know to cast your vote.More >>
Police have arrested a man in Pennsylvania after a 39-year-old woman was killed and her teen daughter injured in a double shooting.More >>
Firefighters say a house explosion in central Ohio left two people injured, one of them severely.More >>
Police near Cincinnati say a boy who was hit by a vehicle has died, and two other children hurt in the apparent accident were treated at hospitals.More >>
Authorities are investigating a possible homicide after a man's body was found in a Cleveland park.More >>
Officials say Ohio's opioid crisis is stretching the state's foster care system as more and more children are removed from the homes of their drug-addicted parents.More >>
An Ohio firefighter says "there was no thinking twice" when he entered a burning apartment to help save a baby girl.More >>
Authorities say a motorcycle accident took the lives of a man and a woman in Pennsylvania.More >>
Authorities say an Ohio fire department medic has been injured after a pickup truck drove into the ambulance he was driving outside of Cincinnati.More >>
State game commission officials say a 10-year-old and an older teenager have been charged with illegally killing 10 deer with a high-caliber rifle.More >>
Police say a 16-year-old boy was killed and a 12-year-old boy was wounded when a person opened fire on a group of teenagers in Philadelphia.More >>
