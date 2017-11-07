Alleged trigger-man identified in Mercer County murder

Only one man remains accused of murdering a 19-year-old Mercer County man during what state police describe as a crime spree.

Of the three Greenville men arrested last month, only 18-year-old Seth Hamilton remains charged with criminal homicide in connection with the shooting death of Zachary Cutshall of Fredonia.

During Monday's hearing in district court, a judge found enough evidence to send Hamilton's case to Common Pleas Court for trial on eleven charges including criminal homicide, aggravated assault, assault, evidence tampering, receiving stolen property as well as drug and weapons violations.

At that same hearing, criminal homicide and conspiracy charges against 23-year-old Dominic Heasley and 20-year-old Jacob Barger were withdrawn.

Both men still face charges of robbery. Heasley is also charged with evidence tampering.

Investigators say Cutshall died after being shot in the neck along Delaware Road in Fairview Township.

The shooting followed what police say was a robbery setup involving the victim and the three other men.

Hamilton remains held in jail without bond.

Bail for the other two suspects is set at $25,000.