Police say Sharon dad passed out as 2-year-old son drowned

Sharon police say a Sharon man drank enough alcohol to pass out as two of his children wandered away. One of the children drowned.

Charges have been filed against the father of a two-year-old Sharon boy who drowned in Trumbull County.

Bond is set at $150,000 for 35-year-old David Gammon, who was arraigned Tuesday in District Court on one count of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of endangering the welfare of children.

A media release from police did not say why they charged the father of Annakin Gammon, who drowned in a fenced-in swimming pool at a home in Masury, Ohio on September 10.

A criminal complaint filed in district court says a neighbor found Gammon sleeping on the lawn of his backyard after one of Gammon's children had come over to the neighbor's home saying he couldn't wake his father and unable to find his siblings.

According to the complaint, when the neighbor finally managed to get Gammon to wake-up, the neighbor says Gammon was unable to recognize the neighbor's children, thinking they were two of his own children who had wandered away.

Those two children, 2-year-old Annakin and a 5-year-old special needs child, had made their way to a home on Syme Street in Masury.

The five-year-old was playing outside the Symp street home. The body of Annakin Gammon was found in the swimming pool.

Sharon police searched the Gammon home on Lafayette Avenue the following day.

Gammon admitted to police that he had been sipping from a can of Four Loco malt liquor but said he put it in the refrigerator when he took his children outside.

The officer filing the complaint against Gammon said, "there is probable cause that David Gammon was reckless in consuming enough alcohol, while caring for his children, that he lost consciousness allowing them to wander from the property."

As of Tuesday afternoon, Gammon remained jailed awaiting his next court hearing on November 17.