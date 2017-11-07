Judge permanently closes Wellsville motel as a nuisance

A Columbiana County judge has ordered the permanent closure of a Wellsville motel once suspected of being a revolving door for illegal drugs sales and the scene of several overdose deaths.

Judge Ashley Pike has issued the order closing the Emerald Motel permanently, and barring owner Aaron Stevens from operating it.

The motel on Clarke Avenue has been boarded up since last December when Wellsville Police and Columbiana County Assistant Prosecutor John Gamble showed up to watch as it was boarded up as a public nuisance.

Gamble said the motel rooms were being used by out of town dealers to both sell and use drugs.

At the time it was closed, Gamble said police had been called there 68 times to answer calls about drugs and violence at least 68 times.

One of those calls came in October of last year when the body of a drug overdose victim was found. A woman who had passed out from an overdose was also found there.