Bust includes two accused of exposing East Liverpool cop to Fentanyl

Two of the 100 suspects being rounded up in a major Columbiana County drug investigation are accused of exposing an East Liverpool Police Officer to a dangerous dose of the powerful opiate Fentanyl.

A media release from the Ohio Attorney General's office says the two of those named in the 756 count indictment, are charged with felony assault for allegedly exposing Officer Chris Green to fentanyl during a May 2017 traffic stop.

Investigators say the traffic stop was conducted as part of the investigation into the drug trafficking ring.

Green came in contact with the opiate many times more powerful than heroin when two suspects tore open bags of drugs, allegedly in an attempt to destroy evidence.

The powdered narcotic had spread throughout the suspect's car and on officer Green as well.

Green didn't notice the powder on his shirt until a fellow officer pointed it out.

A few minutes after touching the powder, Officer Green said he began mumbling and fell backward into the door.

It took four doses of the opiate overdose reversal drug naloxone to revive Officer Green.

If anything positive came from Green's experience, police, firefighters, ambulance crews and other first responders have adapted new protocols when dealing with opiates.