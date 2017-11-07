Salem hospital unveils new Cancer Center - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

SALEM, Ohio -

People who live in northern Columbiana county now have closer access to world-class cancer care.

Salem Regional Medical Center has partnered with University Hospitals to open a new cancer center at the Salem hospital.
The new treatment center will feature 15 private treatment bays, four private treatment rooms as well as new exam rooms and a community treatment center.
The partnership with University Hospitals also means local patients can qualify for clinical trails.

"Too often patients feel they have to go outside of our area for truly comprehensive cancer care and with partnering with University Hospitals. On this project we know we can bring that expertise to Salem. Our patients will have a team of multispecialists who will work with our physicians who will develop the best treatment plans for those patients," said Dr. Anita Hackstedde, SRMC President and CEO

University Hospitals is recognized by US News and World Report as one of the top hospitals for cancer care in the country.

