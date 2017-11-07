Boardman street sign alerts drivers about autism - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Boardman street sign alerts drivers about autism

Posted: Updated:
By Matt Stone, Reporter
Connect
BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio -

If you drive through Applewood Boulevard, located in a residential neighborhood not far from 224 in Boardman, you'll come across a yellow street sign that says "Autism area."

After seeing a lot of speeding cars and accidents along this street, Brandy Lolakis though she needed the sign in front of her home. 
She needed it out of concern for her 10 year old son, Romello.

"Children with autism often have impulsive behavior so he may not think to go and look for the traffic before he may retrieve something in the middle of the road," said Lolakis.

She found out such a sign was possible after talking with Homes for Kids, a counseling service that comes to her home to help Romello. They told her to just ask Boardman for it.

Lolakis says the township was very accommodating. She says after just one call they had the sign up just three days later.
Brandy thinks the 35 mph speed limit here might be a tad high so she hopes the sign helps alert drivers to watch out.

"Slow down. Look for children in the area that may be playing close to the curb and if they see something in the street, control your speed so you're able to stop at an appropriate time so you can stop a child from getting hurt or even killed."

The Rich Center for Autism says these signs could do more than just help people slow down, they might actually start a dialogue in the neighborhood.

"That awareness could say maybe I'll go meet mom and dad or get to know that family a little bit more and talk to them about the particulars within their family about having a child with autism," said Greg Boerio from the Rich Center.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Boardman street sign alerts drivers about autism

    Boardman street sign alerts drivers about autism

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 4:21 PM EST2017-11-07 21:21:47 GMT
    If you drive through Applewood Boulevard, located in a residential neighborhood not far from 224 in Boardman, you'll come across a yellow street sign that says "Autism area." After seeing a lot of speeding cars and accidents along this street, Brandy Lolakis though she needed the sign in front of her home.  She needed it out of concern for her 10 year old son, Romello. "Children with autism often have impulsive behavior so he may not think to go and look for the ...More >>
    If you drive through Applewood Boulevard, located in a residential neighborhood not far from 224 in Boardman, you'll come across a yellow street sign that says "Autism area." After seeing a lot of speeding cars and accidents along this street, Brandy Lolakis though she needed the sign in front of her home.  She needed it out of concern for her 10 year old son, Romello. "Children with autism often have impulsive behavior so he may not think to go and look for the ...More >>

  • Salem hospital unveils new Cancer Center

    Salem hospital unveils new Cancer Center

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 4:14 PM EST2017-11-07 21:14:04 GMT
    People who live in northern Columbiana county now have closer access to world-class cancer care. Salem Regional Medical Center has partnered with University Hospitals to open a new cancer center at the Salem hospital. The new treatment center will feature 15 private treatment bays, four private treatment rooms as well as new exam rooms and a community treatment center. The partnership with University Hospitals also means local patients can qualify for clinical trails. "Too ofte...More >>
    People who live in northern Columbiana county now have closer access to world-class cancer care. Salem Regional Medical Center has partnered with University Hospitals to open a new cancer center at the Salem hospital. The new treatment center will feature 15 private treatment bays, four private treatment rooms as well as new exam rooms and a community treatment center. The partnership with University Hospitals also means local patients can qualify for clinical trails. "Too ofte...More >>

  • Power may be out in Trumbull County until Wednesday

    Power may be out in Trumbull County until Wednesday

    Tuesday, November 7 2017 2:58 PM EST2017-11-07 19:58:12 GMT

    It appears that 312 homes and businesses in Trumbull County could spend a third straight night in the dark. 

    More >>

    It appears that 312 homes and businesses in Trumbull County could spend a third straight night in the dark. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms