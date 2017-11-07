Endangered missing man from Columbus found safe

An endangered missing adult alert for an elderly man suffering from dementia who may be headed toward Boardman was cancelled late Tuesday evening after he was found safe.

According to the Ohio Attorney General's Office, 84-year-old George Washington drove away from his home in Lewis Center, Ohio home on Monday and hasn't been seen since.

He has family in Boardman and officials believed he may have been trying to make his way there.

Officials could not say where Washington was found.