ELECTION RESULTS: Struthers, Niles elect new municipal judges

Municipal Court Districts across the Valley voted in new judges Tuesday night.

In Struthers, unofficial results showed Law Director Dominic Leone had won the position as Struthers Municipal Court Judge by 57%.

The Struthers court serves the city of Struthers as well as Lowellville, Poland village, Poland Township, New Middletown and Springfield Township.

Leone has served as the Struthers law director for the past six years and is the city’s legal counsel.

Leone also has been in private practice for the last 10 years.

In Niles, Atty. Chris Shaker was elected Niles Municipal Court Judge.

Shaker has been serving as an acting judge in the Niles Municipal Court on behalf of the current judge, Thomas Townley, who will retire at the end of 2017.

The Niles Municipal Court serves the city of Niles, Weathersfield Township and the village of McDonald.

Meanwhile, in Campbell, Judge Patrick Cunning won his re-election bid against Mark Kolmacic 56% to 43%.

All results are unofficial until provisional ballots have been counted.