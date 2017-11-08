Columbiana voters nix idea of chickens in the city

Voters in the City of Columbiana have rejected a ballot issue that would have permitted chickens and chicken coops in residential neighborhoods.

Unofficial results show that the issue was rejected Tuesday by a vote of 1111 to 727.

After months of debate and a split vote by city council, the decision was made to let the voters decide.

Mayor Brian Blakeman opposed the idea saying city lots in Columbiana are too small for keeping chickens.