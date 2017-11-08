McDonald man charged with OVI after Weathersfield rollover crash - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

McDonald man charged with OVI after Weathersfield rollover crash

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
WEATHERSFIELD TWP., Ohio -

A McDonald man is facing charges after his car flipped over on a Weathersfield Township road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that early Wednesday, just after midnight, a car was traveling on Ohltown-McDonald road near Wildwood Drive when it flipped and landed in a ditch.

A state trooper tells 21 News the car failed to round a curve.

The driver, 25-year-old Devin Bansberg of McDonald, suffered minor injuries.

Bansberg is charged with OVI and failure to control his vehicle.

Part of the road was temporarily blocked during the cleanup process.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms