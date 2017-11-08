McDonald man charged with OVI after Weathersfield rollover crash

A McDonald man is facing charges after his car flipped over on a Weathersfield Township road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that early Wednesday, just after midnight, a car was traveling on Ohltown-McDonald road near Wildwood Drive when it flipped and landed in a ditch.

A state trooper tells 21 News the car failed to round a curve.

The driver, 25-year-old Devin Bansberg of McDonald, suffered minor injuries.

Bansberg is charged with OVI and failure to control his vehicle.

Part of the road was temporarily blocked during the cleanup process.