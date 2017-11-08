Playoff Preview: South Range vs. Akron Manchester

For the second week in a row, the South Range football team is up against a familiar opponent.

The Raiders play Akron Manchester in a regional semifinal game on Friday at Louisville Stadium, a team they've already beat once this season.

South Range defeated Manchester 42-36 back in week three and have their sights set on a sweep.

"The Akron Manchester program is unbelievable. Coach Jim France has done a great job for years and years. It would be huge for us to get them twice in one year" said Dan Yeagley, Raiders coach.

"I would say we definitely have the advantage. We get to go out and just play how we always play and we know who their good players are. We know who their weak players are and we already know what it feels like to beat them. We just have to get that feeling back" said Aniello Buzzaco, Raiders quarterback.

South Range should expect to be tested. The Panthers haven't lost since the Raiders beat them in week three.

Coach Yeagley emphasized stopping Manchester's star running back Ethan Wright, who rushed for 234 yards and had three touchdowns against them in the first meeting.

"You got to take away their running back. I mean, he's been rushing for almost 300 yards every single game and he's a threat. He busted open a long one against us and they were able to throw a little more than they do now against us the last time," said Yeagley.

"You really just have to key on him. I mean, he's a great player. He's over 2,000 yards rushing. You really just have to key on him and stop him. He's going to pop every once and a while, pop a big run, but really just have to stop him," said Buzzaco.