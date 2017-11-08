East Liverpool shutting off water to West End

Homes and businesses in the West End of East Liverpool will be without water this afternoon as crews repair a water main break.

City officials announced later Wednesday morning that water will be shut off at 3:30 pm in the West End.

The water may be off for few hours until the repairs are complete.

Once water is restored, a boil order will be in place until further notice.

The U.S. EPA requires that all water suppliers issue an alert within 24 hours whenever water lines lose pressure.

EPA boil advisory procedure:

Do not drink the water without boiling it first.

Bring all water to a rolling boil for at least (3) three minutes, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

All stored water, drink or ice made recently from this supply shall be discarded.

Inadequately treated water may contain disease-causing organisms.

These organisms include bacteria, viruses, and parasites which can cause symptoms such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other symptoms. They may pose a special health risk for infants, young children, some of the elderly and people with severely compromised immune systems.

The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water.

If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice about drinking water from their health care providers.