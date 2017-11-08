Power restored to Downtown Youngstown

Power has been restored, after being knocked out to more than 250 customers in and around downtown Youngstown Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly before 1 p.m. customers near downtown began reporting a loss of electricity.

As of 4 p.m. 296 customers were still reporting that they were without power. Traffic lights along Wick Avenue, Commerce Street, and Federal Street were not working as of now.

Youngstown police say it is their understanding that there was some type of issue at the Ohio Edison substation on Belmont Avenue.

Police say that the traffic department put up temporary stop signs at the affected intersections.

First Energy has not yet said what caused the outage.