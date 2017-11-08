Playoff Preview: Mooney vs. Steubenville

Cardinal Mooney has dominated their series with Steubenville winning seven of the eight games previously played.

"They're an extremely difficult team to deal with. They're extremely athletic and they do a great job on offense, defense, and special teams," said Mooney head coach P.J. Fecko. "They've dominated opponents and they'll be a handful to deal with."



The (7-4) Cardinals have won four in a row and have given up 14 points in their last two games. Big Red (11-0) has also given up 14 points in their last couple of games.

"It's not a rivalry until you win your fair share of games," said Big Red Coach Reno Saccoccia. "This is going to be a physical game. They're a physical team and we need to do what we do, just a little bit better than them."



Physical appears to be an understatement in this match-up. Mooney tight end Brennan Olesh said the Big Red is a beatable team. "We just have to come out and play our best football," he said.

"They have some really good athletes, but I think if we come out and play well, we'll be able to handle them," Olesh said.

Big Red has allowed only two teams to score 20 or more points all season.

"They hang their hat on defense," Fecko said. "Some of their guys up front are tremendous and I think that's where it starts for them."

Kickoff from Reilly Stadium is Friday at 7:30 pm.