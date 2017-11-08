'Clean and sober' Gordon getting fresh start with Browns

Nearly 20 area high school athletes ranging from gymnastics to baseball are signed National Letters of Intent Wednesday.More >>
Nearly 20 area high school athletes ranging from gymnastics to baseball are signed National Letters of Intent Wednesday.More >>
Josh Gordon has declared himself "clean and sober" as he embarks on yet another new start with the Cleveland Browns.More >>
Josh Gordon has declared himself "clean and sober" as he embarks on yet another new start with the Cleveland Browns.More >>
Cardinal Mooney has dominated their series with Steubenville winning seven of the eight games previously played.More >>
Cardinal Mooney has dominated their series with Steubenville winning seven of the eight games previously played.More >>
WBCB, The Valley’s CW, will televise the Missouri Valley Football Conference game between Youngstown State and Southern Illinois this Saturday, November 11.More >>
WBCB, The Valley’s CW, will televise the Missouri Valley Football Conference game between Youngstown State and Southern Illinois this Saturday, November 11.More >>
Justin Schultz scored in his return from a concussion, Matt Murray stopped 24 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins had little trouble with the Arizona Coyotes in a 3-1 win Tuesday night.More >>
Justin Schultz scored in his return from a concussion, Matt Murray stopped 24 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins had little trouble with the Arizona Coyotes in a 3-1 win Tuesday night.More >>
Aric Almirola has been officially named Danica Patrick's replacement at Stewart-Haas Racing.More >>
Aric Almirola has been officially named Danica Patrick's replacement at Stewart-Haas Racing.More >>
Kevin Love scored a season-high 32 points, LeBron James added 30 and the Cleveland Cavaliers withstood a 40-point performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 124-119 on Tuesday night.More >>
Kevin Love scored a season-high 32 points, LeBron James added 30 and the Cleveland Cavaliers withstood a 40-point performance by Giannis Antetokounmpo to beat the Milwaukee Bucks 124-119 on Tuesday night.More >>
For the second week in a row the South Range football team is up against a familiar opponent.More >>
For the second week in a row the South Range football team is up against a familiar opponent.More >>