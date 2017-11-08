Valley businessman aims for trifecta in medical marijuana business

A Valley businessman, who is already proposing to bring a medical marijuana cultivation site to Youngstown, is now proposing a dispensary in Warren.

Herb Washington, former Major League Baseball player and owner of several local McDonalds is also the general manager of Quest Wellness of Ohio and is aiming for a trifecta when it comes to medical marijuana.

"We want to play in this game," said Washington.

Washington presented to Warren City Council members his proposal to the state. Washington said he's applying to put a dispensary in both Youngstown and Warren. He's already applied for cultivation site in Youngstown and is also gearing up to apply for a processing license.

"We feel our team is strong enough to do all three. Will we get all three? If we're extremely, extremely lucky, but I think it will be hard to deny us in one or two areas," said Washington.

Washington said he's hired the best in the business to be apart of his team. Also working in their favor, he said the state will offer 15% of licenses to a minority applicant.

"You want to say to yourself, 'Well Herb, you and your team, you're not in the marijuana business.' No, we're not. I wasn't in the hamburger business at one time either," said Washington.

As far as jobs, Washington predicts the business will provide 50 direct and more indirect jobs.

As far as tax revenue, "I would say to you that over a three year period we're probably looking at north of $4 million; that's state and local tax," said Washington.

City council voted unanimously to support the dispensary. however, the ultimate decision is in the hands of the state who has already determined only two dispensaries will be located between Ashtabula, Trumbull and Mahoning counties.

