Ashtabula county teens killed in fiery crash

Two brothers from Ashtabula County were killed in a fiery head-on crash that happened just north of Trumbull County as they were on their way to school early Wednesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says 18-year-old Jacob Mulhauser and his 19-year-old brother Jonathan died when their car crossed the center line of State Route 45 in Rome Township and ran into an oncoming Freightliner van.

Both vehicles caught fire.

Jonathan Mulhauser was driving the car according to the patrol.

The driver of the van, 32-year-old Laraime Corlew of Jefferson, Ohio was not injured.