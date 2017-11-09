Route 62 near Mercer expected to reopen by 1 pm

PennDOT says it expects Route 62 west of Mercer Borough to reopen by 1 pm today.

Pennsylvania State Police said a crash involving an ambulance and four cars closed the road just before 7:30 am today.

The ambulance from Elite EMS came to a stop against a guardrail following the collision.

At least three people were injured. There is no word on their names or conditions.

Several ambulances and a medical helicopter were called to the accident scene.

EMT Barb Mills, who treated the victims at the scene, shot video of the helicopter as it took off from Spring Valley Golf Club and Lodge.

The road will remain closed until state police complete their investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 21 News for more information as it becomes available.