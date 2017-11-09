Playoff Preview: Canfield vs. Notre Dame Cathedral Latin

The Canfield football team cruised into the second round of the playoffs where they'll face Notre Dame Cathedral Latin on Friday at Warren Harding.

The Cardinals are coming off back to back shutouts defensively and they'll need to repeat that against the Lions.

"We have to be able to be sound in our option responsibilities. That's the number one thing. Their tailback is about 6'2, 200 pounds and he can really run. He's their go-to guy. In the pass game, they look to their tight end who is 6'4, 215 pounds and he appears to be their number one target. They want to run the football first, like us, but if we get them into a passing game they certainly can complete the passes" said Michael Pavlansky, Canfield coach.

Not only are the undefeated Cardinals dominant defensively, they are beating opponents by an average of 25 points this season.

"I think we're a pretty balanced offense as far as who gets the ball. Our offensive coaches have done a great job distributing the football throughout the season and they certainly did that again on Friday night. We have a number of different guys we go to," said Pavlansky.

Canfield knows they have their hands full against the 9-2 Lions, but the key to getting a win on Friday night is focusing on themselves.

"To give ourselves the best opportunity to win on a Friday night we've got to concentrate on us and get better every day, practice, and show up and play very well. If we do that and concentrate on us, hopefully, we get a chance in the fourth quarter and win the game," said Pavlansky.