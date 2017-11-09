Warren police review school bus video in motorcyclist shooting

Warren detectives are reviewing video from a school bus camera as part of the investigation into the fatal shooting of a motorcyclist on Wednesday.

Police say the victim, 29-year-old Charles Parisi, Jr. was operating a Honda motorcycle when he was gunned down around 4:20 in the afternoon on Deerfield Street SW.

A Warren school bus driver near the scene reported the incident to the bus garage which then called 911. "I have a bus that says someone shot a guy off a motorcycle in front of our bus," said the 911 caller.



The Warren superintendent said they were fortunate that the bus was near the end of its route and only a few younger children were still on the bus. He said they don't believe any of them saw anything disturbing.



"Very young children, who often times are smaller in stature than the size of the seats, and given where the incident took place, we don't believe that any of the students directly witnessed any of the violence that took place on their way home," said Superintendent Steve Chiaro.



The bus immediately left the area and the superintendent had high praise for the actions taken by the bus driver.



"I have to commend the bus driver for her quick action and thinking. When this incident was taking place, knowing that she needed to retreat the bus and get it back to a very safe zone at the school," said Chiaro.



According to one witness, Parisi was on the ground when a man with a gun, shot him again. Parisi died at the scene and his motorcycle is impounded as the investigation continues.

