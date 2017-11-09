Stir It Up: Salisbury Steak

Salisbury Steak

Patties:

2 pounds lean ground beef, for this recipe 80% lean is good

1/2 cup seasoned breadcrumbs or panko

1 tablespoon ketchup

2 teaspoons dry mustard

4 dashes Worcestershire sauce

1 cube beef bouillon, crumbled (or powdered beef base)

Salt and pepper

1 tablespoon butter

1 tablespoon olive oil

Sauce:

2 whole onion, halved and thinly sliced

2 cups sliced mushrooms

4 cups beef broth, more if needed for thinning

2 tablespoon ketchup

2 teaspoon seasoning sauce, such as Kitchen Bouquet

6 dashes Worcestershire

2 teaspoons cornstarch

Extra beef broth

Salt and pepper

Mashed potatoes

Combine the ground beef, breadcrumbs, ketchup, dry mustard, Worcestershire sauce, bouillon and some salt and pepper. Mix with your hands until well combined then form into 4 to 6 oval patties. You can make lines across the patties to give them a "steak" appearance.

Fry the patties in a skillet with the butter and oil over medium-high heat on both sides until no longer pink in the middle. Remove from the skillet and pour off any excess grease.

Reduce the heat to medium and add the sliced onions and mushrooms. Stir and cook until onions are golden brown and the mushrooms have released their juices. Add the beef stock, ketchup, seasoning sauce and the Worcestershire. Combine the cornstarch with a little beef broth and add to the sauce slowly while stirring until the sauce is the thickness you want.

Add a sprinkle of salt and pepper and more broth if needed for thinning. Then return the patties to the gravy. Spoon the gravy over the top and let them simmer and heat back up for a couple of minutes.

Serve with mashed potatoes.