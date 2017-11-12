Pairings announced for Pennsylvania high school football playoff - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Pairings announced for Pennsylvania high school football playoffs

ERIE, Pa. -

Pairings have been announced for the five remaining Mercer County football teams still in postseason play.  All games are Friday, November 17 at 7:00 pm.

CLASS 1A
Farrell vs Northern Bedford 
Slippery Rock High School

CLASS 2A
Greenville vs Wilmington 
Slippery Rock University

CLASS 3A
Sharon vs Karns City
University of Clarion 

CLASS 5A
Grove City vs Hollidaysburg
Penn Manor High School

