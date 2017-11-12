Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in nightclub shooting - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in nightclub shooting

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Police say a man was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting at a Pennsylvania nightclub.

WPVI-TV reports a 27-year-old man shot a 39-year-old man in the face and chest at about 4 a.m. on Sunday in Philadelphia at the A Lounge and Social Club. The 39-year-old was transported to a local hospital, where he later died.

Authorities say a club security guard started shooting at the suspect, hitting him in the leg. Another man was also hit in the leg during the shooting. Both men have been taken to hospitals.

No additional details were immediately available.

