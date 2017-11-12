Libre's Law aims to protect pets in Pa. during harsh winter months

Ohio Gov. John Kasich says gun owners and backers of gun-control measures need to find common ground on ways to reduce violence.More >>
Youngstown Police were called to Southern Tavern on Glenwood Avenue early Saturday morning, where they found a man laying on the floor of the bar with apparent gun shot wounds.More >>
Youngstown Police were called to a home on Willis Avenue where a pregnant woman allegedly stabbed a man in the neck on Saturday evening.More >>
With the recent wave of chilly temperatures, animal advocates are reminding pet owners of the dangers of leaving their animals outside in the cold for too long.More >>
Carla Baldwin's victory last Tuesday in the election for Youngstown municipal court judge will make her the first female African-American judge in Mahoning Valley history, a title she doesn't take lightly.More >>
Authorities are trying to find out who shot and killed two sisters in their home in Pennsylvania's capital last week.More >>
A winemaking expert says Ohio needs more vines to continue its growth as one of the country's biggest wine producers.More >>
Police say five people have been stabbed in a nightclub brawl north of Cincinnati.More >>
Police say a man was killed and two other people were injured in a shooting at a Pennsylvania nightclub.More >>
Police say a man who lunged at an officer with a knife was shot and critically wounded in south PhiladelphiaMore >>
The reward for information leading to a conviction in the 2013 death of a pregnant mother in southern Ohio has been increased to $20,000.More >>
An Ohio teenager has been awarded one of the Boy Scouts' highest honors for helping save another Scout who was pinned by a fallen tree.More >>
A Pennsylvania college student says he was robbed at gunpoint by a group of young kids.More >>
An Ohio judge is trying to decide how to deal with a man who has been diagnosed with autism and has repeatedly violated his probation for sexual battery by asking women to touch their bellybuttons.More >>
An Ohio city is testing a new program that involves slipping GPS trackers into various objects, such as purses and packages, and monitoring them for potential thieves.More >>
