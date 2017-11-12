Libre's Law aims to protect pets in Pa. during harsh winter months

With the recent wave of chilly temperatures, animal advocates are reminding pet owners of the dangers of leaving their animals outside in the cold for too long.

Libre's Law was enacted earlier this year in Pennsylvania to protect dogs during the winter and summer months.

During the colder months, the law carries stiffer punishments that prior laws on the books for pet owners who leave their dogs outside for longer than 30 minutes when the temperature is 32 degrees or lower.

Angelia Sherman and Duane Piccirilli with the Shenango Valley Animal Shelter joined WFMJ Weekend Today to discuss the law.

Sherman says the community outcry for harsher penalties what helped this new legislation become law.

"The neighbors couldn't step on other people's property and take those animals, but they did want to do something, so with the help of the Humane Society being able to enforce this law, it's really going to help the animals," Sherman said.

The law allows humane agents to file felony charges against first-time offenders. Fines of up to $10,000 can be levied against a pet owner found breaking the law in some cases.

Sherman says dogs must also be provided water that's not frozen if they are left outside for 30 minutes.

Libre's Law also no longer allows dogs to spend more than 9 hours tethered within a 24 hour period.

The same law no longer permits pets to spend more than 30 minutes outside when the temperature is 90 degrees or higher in the summer.

Anyone with concerns is asked to contact humane society agents.

Shenango Valley Animal Shelter:

2599 Broadway Rd

Hermitage, PA 16148

Phone: 724.342.5834