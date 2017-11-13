Fire destroys Greenville area restaurant

A deadly fire in 2005 broke out at the same location

Firefighters from a dozen communities were called overnight to a piece of Mercer County property that was the scene of a deadly fire a dozen years ago.

The Hitch 'N Post Bar and Grille was destroyed by flames early Monday.

The first firefighters from the Sheakleyville Volunteer Fire Department arriving on Hadley Road shortly before 1 am found flames coming through the roof of the bar, according to Assistant Fire Chief Jim Tuchek.

Eight fire departments from Mercer County and four from Crawford County were dispatched to help battle the flames.

Hadley Road was closed in the area until 4 am.

Fire Chief Tim Buck says no one was injured. He says the state fire marshal is expected to arrive this morning to determine the cause of the fire.

The bar is on the same piece of property as the former Otter Creek Hotel and Cantina that investigators say was purposely set on fire in 2005. One man died in that fire.

The Hitch 'N Post was built at the same location.