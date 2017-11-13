Troopers rescue choking boy at Boardman restaurant

Two Ohio State Troopers are being hailed as heroes after saving a boy during their lunch break at Chick-fil-A in Boardman.

Troopers Dan Deluca and his partner Ben Miller were at the busy restaurant when Deluca noticed a boy who ran to his mom clutching his chest and neck area.

Deluca went over to check on the child to see if he needed help.

Miller performed the Heimlich Maneuver on the eleven-year-old.

A person who saw what happened took a picture of the Troopers and shared the story on Facebook.