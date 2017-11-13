Trump names former drug exec as new health secretary

President Donald Trump is heading home following an extensive tour of Asia that he says has been "tremendously successful."More >>
Beetle may help southern states control the Chinese tallow, a 'super invader' tree with toxic leaves and no U.S. predatorsMore >>
Yet another woman has emerged to accuse Roy Moore of sexually assaulting her as a teenager in the late 1970sMore >>
Hundreds of people have gathered in the town of Sutherland Springs, Texas, for the first Sunday service since a gunman stormed a church and killed more than two dozen peopleMore >>
Comedian Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true and expresses remorse.More >>
An appellate court has found that a Trumbull County judge did nothing wrong when he commented on the heroin epidemic before sentencing a Warren man for drug trafficking.More >>
Police in Massillon, Ohio say a “mutual love interest” was behind the shooting death of a doctor who was a Youngstown State University graduate.More >>
The wife of a Warren man who died in the Trumbull County Jail earlier this year has filed a wrongful death suit in federal court against the county commissioners, Sheriff Paul Monroe, jail medical director Dr. Phillip Malvasi, as well as unnamed corrections officers.More >>
There's just ten days until Black Friday and once again big screen TVs are expected to be one of the biggest door buster deals.More >>
A Pennsylvania state budget that relies heavily on one-time cash infusions is facing a $200 million lawsuit in federal court.More >>
