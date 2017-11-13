Food Bank expansion to help the hungry in the Valley

While the pallets are moving, the fruit sorted and volunteers working a growing number of individuals in Mahoning, Trumbull, and Columbiana go hungry every day.

"The need for emergency food in the Mahoning Valley has almost tripled. So as a result, we had a facility that at one time was adequate to store the food that we brought in. However over the years, that's expanded," says Second Harvest Food Bank Executive Director Mike Iberis.

With Second Harvest having to use off-site storage, the need was there to expand their facility. The 2,000 square foot expansion was completed just a month ago and is their third expansion since the warehouse opened in 2003.

When Second Harvest Food Bank was brainstorming their new expansion, they were looking at different plots of land. One of those plots of land was located directly behind their current building. When they approached the owners of the new building, Struthers Metal Services, said it was a no-brainer to help out.

"During tough times, and everything else, it's great to help out. We gave them the land to help them expand to feed more people," said Struthers Metal Service Vice President Tom Schuckelhoff.

The expansion will just continue to help with the over 15,000 people that visit food pantries in the Mahoning Valley every day.