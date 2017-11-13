Warren gas line and Rt. 422 paving projects underway

Two multi-million-dollar projects are underway in the city of Warren and area business owners are optimistic about the upcoming improvements.

Work began Monday on phase one of Dominion Energy Ohio's pipeline infrastructure replacement project.

Yellow flags are up on along streets off of Highland Avenue including Hoyt, Maple, Second, Third and Fourth streets.

Close to 143 service lines will be replaced in the first phase.

Customers will be notified if service will be shut off for anywhere between one to three hours at a time.

The company plans to spend $4.27 million on the infrastructure upgrades, with phases two and three starting in 2018.

Fresh pavement and sidewalks will soon give a portion of Route 422 in Warren a new look.

"I would say it's a much-needed investment on the roads," said Stephen Simpson, owner of Advanced Computers and Data Communications, Inc.

While it means restrictions for drivers, Simpson says it's also hampered foot traffic for his business. Some of the other businesses within the construction zone say it's impacting the number of customers that stop by.

But several of those same business owners tell 21 News that they're optimistic about the impact the upgrades will bring to this end of the city. "I think there will be more people on the streets walking around because there will be nicer sidewalks," said William Mazza, owner of MazzCool 1 Auto Outlet.

Warren City Service Director Enzo Cantalamessa says the entire Route 422 project will be covered 100 percent by state and federal funding. Karvo Construction's bid on the project came in at $3.4 million.

Warren Baking Company's owner says the investments are a good sign. She hopes her end of town and the city will eventually thrive again.

"We really need this road to be good, that people want to make that passage from downtown to the mall area," said bakery owner Patty Abbey.

Abbey said her grandfather opened the bakery back in 1923 when her section of Route 422 was still considered farm country. She's happy to see the roads are getting a facelift. "The road was in terrible, terrible shape, people don't want to come down here," she said.

While several of the original businesses nearby have closed or moved away for various reasons, she's still hopeful that Warren will have brighter days ahead.