Half of US adults have high blood pressure in new guidelines

Nearly half of all adult Americans will be considered to have high blood pressure under new guidelines issued Monday by the nation's top heart health organizations.More >>
Cutting back on salt, along with following the highly recommended "DASH" diet, can beat back high blood pressure in adults, new research shows.More >>
A new study reassuringly reports sexual activity very rarely causes cardiac arrestMore >>
If you love to while away a weekend watching a season's worth of episodes from a favorite TV series, you may inadvertently put yourself at risk for developing a dangerous blood clot.More >>
Cats with diabetes, dogs with cancer, birds with high cholesterol or even rabbits who cannot turn around to clean themselves -- what do these animals all have in common?More >>
Americans' long love affair with cancer-causing cigarettes is fading -- but not gone.More >>
Exposure to air pollution can increase the risk for osteoporosis and broken bones in older adults, a new U.S. study suggests.More >>
A decline in the pumping ability of an older person's heart can lower blood flow to their brain's memory center, new research has found.More >>
Women treated for early stage breast cancer still face a substantial risk of recurrence up to 20 years later, a large, new study shows.More >>
As if the idea of teen cyberbullying isn't harrowing enough, a new study warns of a strange twist in which kids anonymously post hurtful messages -- to themselves.More >>
