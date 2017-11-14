Warren woman sues Trumbull County for death of husband

The wife of a Warren man who died in the Trumbull County Jail earlier this year has filed a wrongful death suit in federal court against the county commissioners, Sheriff Paul Monroe, jail medical director Dr. Phillip Malvasi, as well as unnamed corrections officers.

Barbara Wright filed the suit Monday on behalf of the estate of her husband Gregory Wright, who died on May 5, two days after being jailed following a conviction on charges of cocaine possession and failure to comply with the order of a police officer.

The lawsuit claims that jail staff was aware that Wright was in distress shortly after midnight on the day of his death and failed to take proper medical action at that time, or twelve hours later when Wright was found to be unresponsive.

The suit says that two corrections officers brought a medical bag and a defibrillator to the inmate's cell, but Dr. Malvasi was not available to care for Wright.

The suit does not disclose Wright's cause of death but claims that jail officials were aware of Wright's medical condition and heroin withdrawal.

Attorney Gilbert Rucker III, who filed the lawsuit, alleges that Wright was not given medication and that jail personnel failed to give him an adequate physical examination.

The lawsuit, which also says the jail staff did not receive proper training, seeks a jury trial and asks for punitive and compensatory damages of more than $75,000.

The county has not yet filed an answer to the lawsuit.