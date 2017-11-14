YSU grad murdered outside Massillon hospital

Police in Massillon, Ohio say a “mutual love interest” was behind the shooting death of a doctor who was a Youngstown State University graduate.

According to police, Dr. George Seese was shot several times Monday in the parking lot of Affinity Medical Center.

Seese, who according to his bio did his undergraduate work at YSU, was confronted at his car by Michael Wood, who was carrying a handgun.

Wood shot Dr. Seese before walking to his own car where he shot himself in the head, according to police. Wood was found with his gun still in his hand.

Medical personnel from inside the hospital rendered first aid to Seese while the fire department tried to assist Wood.

Both were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

Seese had 13 children ranging in age from 5 to 32, according to his bio.