Poland alumnus inspires middle school students

"When given the choice between being right or being kind, choose kind"- this is one of the themes from RJ Palacio's best selling novel- Wonder .

The book follows 10-year-old Auggie, who has a rare condition that causes physical differences.

Former Poland student, Freddy Seitz, has a condition similar to the book's protagonist and felt the book did a good job of capturing what it was like to grow up with the condition.

"I just thought the book was amazingly accurate...some of the things that happened in the book...really did happen here," said Seitz speaking about his own middle school experience.

Seitz was able to share his story with Poland middle school students. All of the students are also reading the novel, and have tuned in to the message of embracing differences in people

"You may look different..we all have the same heart where we all can be kind and everything...amazing and kind," says seventh grader Grace Gorkos.

The novel and Seitz's presentation also focused on treating people with respect.

The motion picture markets the hashtag "#choosekind" as part of it's social media platform.

Freddy's mother, Rose says remembering to be kind is a message she hopes students really take away.