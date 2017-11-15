Police: Children 9 mos., 2 yrs., 4 yrs., found alone at Warren home

A Warren woman faces charges of child endangering after police say she left her three young children home alone.

Twenty-three-year-old Sara Bailey was booked into the Trumbull County Jail Tuesday after the father of two of her children says he found no one supervising them at their mother's Wick Street SE home.

Police were called to the home at around 2:30 am Tuesday by a Bristolville man who said a friend tipped him off that Bailey had been seen at a party.

The dad went to Bailey's home and told police he found the front door unlocked. The lights and a television were turned on.

After announcing his presence, he said no one answered.

Inside the home, the man found his nine-month-old daughter, two-year-old son, and Bailey's four-year-old son from another father.

The man said he waited at the home for four hours before calling the police.

Officers turned the two youngest children over to their father. The four-year-old was taken by Children Services.

Bailey was booked into the Trumbull County Jail just before noon.