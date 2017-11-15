Youngstown State gets 37 steals in record 134-46 win

Canfield football coach Mike Pavlansky remembers the match-up against Akron St. Vincent St.Mary in 2015 very vividly.More >>
LeBron James scored 31 points, Kevin Love had 22 points and 10 rebounds and the Cleveland Cavaliers continued their dominance against the Charlotte Hornets with a 115-107 victory Wednesday night.More >>
Linnae Harper had 18 points and a career-high 18 rebounds and No. 9 Ohio State beat Idaho 99-56 on Wednesday night for the 1,000th victory in program history.More >>
Youngstown State men’s baseball coach Jerrod Calhoun announced the Penguins will host West Virginia at the Covelli Centre in 2019.More >>
Only two high school football teams are left standing in Ohio, Canfield and South Range.More >>
Youngstown State senior point guard Indiya Benjamin joined the 1,000-point club, but the Penguins struggled to make shots in a 55-44 loss to Kent State on Tuesday at Beeghly Center.More >>
Michael Akuchie scored 28 points and Youngstown State set school records for points scored and margin of victory in their 134-46 win over Division III member Franciscan University on Tuesday night.More >>
Sidney Crosby ended a long goal drought and assisted on Conor Sheary's game-winner 16 seconds into overtime as the Pittsburgh Penguins beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-4 on Tuesday night.More >>
Each week of the regular season, the 21 Sports team picked one play each week as our Muscle Connection Play of the Week. Now, we need you to pick one of those 10 as the Muscle Connection Play of the Year!More >>
