America Makes: Making worldwide impact

Hundreds of business executives and engineers from all over the world converged on Youngstown, hoping to learn more from what has become the crown jewel in the 3-D printing industry.

America Makes is a company now soaring and one of its major projects is with the U.S. Airforce.

In its five years of existence, America Makes has certainly made an impact, and it's been worldwide.

Ninety-five percent of the 300 people in attendance at Stambaugh Auditorium were from places including Japan and Canada. Most were business executives from companies that include Lockheed Martin, General Motors, and Boeing.

Those in attendance at the two-day event want to learn more about what's new, and where things are headed in the 3-D printing industry from the Youngstown company.

Rob Gorham, Executive Director of America Makes, tells 21 News, "They also feel like when they're working with us here in Youngstown, it's a neutral ground. No one is trying to sell them anything. All we're all trying to do is figure out where the big holes are in the manufacturing gaps associated with 3-D printing and how we can solve them together."

3-D printing technology has made incredible strides from the aerospace industry to architecture.

America Makes, Youngstown State University and a Columbiana County company are working with the U.S. Air Force on a multi-year, nearly $30-million project to replace aging aircraft parts.

"So what the Air Force is doing is trying to extend life on aging aircraft. Take a part that's broken and instead of buying a new one, actually scan it, and 3-D print it, and put it back on the airplane," Gorham said.

Brett Conner, Director of the Advanced Manufacturing Research Center at Youngstown State University, said, "It certainly is impressive that Youngstown is at the center of the program. We have local companies like M-7 Technologies in Akron, Hometown Products in Columbiana, and we're working with regional universities; Case Western University and YSU being involved in the research."

Some business executives are now referring to America Makes and the Youngstown area as the Silicon Valley of additive manufacturing and 3-D printing technology.