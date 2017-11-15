Lidl backs out of property purchase and grocery store in Austintown

Donatos, the Columbus-based fast-casual pizza chain known for its Edge to Edge® pizza, has set its sights on Youngstown for expansion.More >>
A West Middlesex man was indicted by the Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday after police accused him of soliciting sex from a "teen."More >>
A bankrupt health supplement retailer is closing 124 stores, including one here in the Valley.More >>
A spokesman says former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge is in critical condition after undergoing an emergency heart procedure at a hospital in Austin, Texas.More >>
Officials say a Pennsylvania woman may have died after coming into contact with drugs while trying to clean up from her son's suspected overdose.More >>
The Ohio county that includes Cleveland is considering installing license plate scanners at intersections to help police find vehicles used during crimes. Cleveland.com reports the Cuyahoga County Council expects to spend nearly $900,000 to install 18 cameras at locations throughout the county. The cameras are capable of taking one photo per second of vehicles traveling at speeds of up to 100 mph. The images are loaded into a searchable database. Alerts are sent to a command center ...More >>
Philadelphia police say a pregnant woman was shot by her neighbor the day before her due date.More >>
Authorities say one man was killed and a woman seriously injured after they were electrocuted while trimming trees in Ohio.More >>
Authorities say a Pennsylvania man beat his 4-month-old daughter to death because she would not stop crying.More >>
A federal judge is deciding whether a dog trained to help an Ohio State University student during panic attacks can stay at her sorority house despite another student's allergy.More >>
Ohio is starting final preparations for executing a sick inmate who will be provided a wedge-shaped pillow to help him breathe as he's put to death this week.More >>
Maine farmers have donated 40,000 pounds (18,143 kilograms) of potatoes to a Pennsylvania church.More >>
A man and a woman have been ordered to stand trial in the beating death of a northwestern Pennsylvania woman whose body was set on fire.More >>
