Hubbard home total loss after fire, 3 pets killed

Three children were sent to the hospital early Thursday morning after a fire started near the back porch of a Hubbard home.

Firefighters say the fire killed the family's pets.

Hubbard fire officials say they arrived at the home in the 400 block of Simler Street around 2:30 am. The house was engulfed in flames. Five people were in the home when it caught fire, but they were all able to get out.

Hubbard Fire Chief Ron Stanish told 21 News that three children were taken to St. Elizabeth's hospital in Youngstown for smoke inhalation and unknown injuries.

The land contractor of the home, John Demtruck, said the children's mother also went to the hospital. He also said the family's pets -- dogs, a cat and a parakeet -- all perished in the fire.

Fire trucks from Hubbard, Liberty, Brookfield and the Vienna Air Reserve Station were on scene to help battle the flames.

Hubbard Fire Chief said the house is a total loss because of the structural damage. The fire will be ruled undetermined what caused it.

Authorities say it is not being investigated as an arson.

The Red Cross is now helping the family and everyone is OK.