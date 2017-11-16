Cows close Route 11 at county line - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Cows close Route 11 at county line

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said that Route 11 was temporarily closed at the Trumbull-Ashtabula County line because of cows in the roadway.

Troopers said the highway was temporarily shut down at 3:15 pm Thursday because traffic was stopping to avoid hitting the cattle.

The highway was open about fifteen minutes later after the cows were returned to the pasture and a fence was repaired.

