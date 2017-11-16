Youngstown Airport forum set on flights to Washington or Detroit

The Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport that will find itself without any type of regular passenger service come the new year, is hosting a forum with an airline company interested in flying out of the Valley.

Airport officials are notifying some of the Valley's movers and shakers that Southern Airways is interested in providing service between Youngstown and the Baltimore/Washington or Detroit areas.

The destinations were chosen with local business traveler’s needs in mind.

According to a statement, it is one of the options being considered by the Western Reserve Port Authority.

A public forum with a Southern Airways executive will be held on Tuesday, December 5 from 7:30 to 9 am at the airport, 1453 Youngstown-Kingsville Rd. Vienna.

Allegiant Air, the only commercial airline to fly out of the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport announced this past summer that it will cease those flights as of January 4 due to a lack of demand.

Other airlines have come and gone from the local airport including Northwest and USAir.

ADI offered service to Chicago in 2016 only to have that end after just two months.